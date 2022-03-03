Family Support Services funded to provide better health equity
Mar. 3, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Family Support Services has announced its new project to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RISE Vaccine Equity Challenge will be taken up by the Family Support Services as well as other programs nationwide.
The program is aimed to address gaps in healthcare access between different ethnic groups in our area.
