Doppler Dave Tracks More Warm Weather, But More Wind Also

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Temperatures will continue to rise above 70 degrees for the next couple of days, but wind speeds will be on the increase as well. Some low level moisture will briefly return to the area tomorrow, but will be blown off to the east by Saturday. This will coincide with the strongest winds as a low pressure system nears our area and generates wind gusting over 40mph. The result will be increased fire danger, starting tomorrow and peaking on Saturday. A strong cold front will arrive Sunday which will drop temps into the 40s by Monday. There will be a brief chance for some light snow Sunday night, especially northern locations.

