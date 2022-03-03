Canyon approves first Strategic Plan lasting through year 2037 to improve city

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is looking into the future to make the growing city an even better place to live.

Canyon’s City Commission recently approved the first Strategic Plan that will last through year 2037 to improve the city as a whole.

The mission behind the plan is to develop goals, objectives and visions for the city and then for those to be carried out by city staff.

City Commissioners worked with Lyle Sumek from Lyle Sumek Associates, Inc. to develop a vision for the future and to collaborate on what could be done to better serve citizens.

Workshops for the plan started in October of 2021 and included senior staff members and the Commission.

City of Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders says this plan gives the city a ‘defined direction’.

“The plan goes to 2037, what do we want to look like in 2037? We know we’re growing, we’re having incredible growth and that’s some of the great issues we are addressing right now, but we also know we want to keep the same quality of life and community feel that Canyon has right now,” said Mayor Hinders.

There are numerous projects within the plan, City Manager of Canyon, Joe Price, says there are probably close to 200 to 300 projects and up to 50 of those are big picture projects.

The projects are prioritized, some of the high proprieties include: creating a new police station, expanding city facilities and improving the interior of the courthouse, but also other ideas like bike trails.

Price says there could be an election for a tax bond to fund some of these projects.

The strategic plan creates a road map for the city to follow.

“This will help guide us that way and it will provide some accountability, we have timelines in here, here’s what we’re expecting on this, here’s where we are expecting to achieve, these steps, but ultimately that’s what it looks like, in the end trying to keep your eye on the future,” said Price.

Price says it also shows the whole commission the direction they are going.

“Sometimes we all have different opinions on the commission, all five of them, it’s hard to get on the same page of where we’re going sometimes, this really locks that down and so as a city manager it’s inspiring that we can come together, ‘Hey this is where we’re going and we’re going this way together,’” said Price.

There is also an action agenda in the Strategic Plan that lays out a month-by-month breakdown of what tasks need to be completed by City Staff to stay on track with yearly goals.

Staff will present to the Commission as needed.

Overall, this plan is all about transparency, showing the City of Canyon is moving towards an even better of quality of life.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.