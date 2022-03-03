Who's Hiring?
The Bridge to host former Dallas Cowboys players at Heroes and Legends gala

Heroes & Legends gala
Heroes & Legends gala(The Bridge)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center will host former pro football players during their Heroes and Legends gala on March 29.

Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Danny White and Randy White from the Dallas Cowboys will attend the gala.

Special guest is “The Bridge Hero”, a guest who will share her story and the impact made by The Bridge donors.

The gala takes place at 7:00 p.m. in the Grand Plaza of the Amarillo Civic Center on Tuesday, March 29.

Dinner and drinks are included. A silent auction will take place and feature autographed items, spa packages, event tickets and more.

Scholarship opportunities are available.

For more information, contact The Bridge at 806-372-2873.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

