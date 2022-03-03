APD planning to expand Neighborhood Police Officer Unit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is planning to expand its Neighborhood Police Officer Unit, but it’s going to take some time.

The NPO Unit started four years ago and has had great success in six neighborhoods around Amarillo.

NPO Unit officer’s build relationships and are an everyday face for people in the community.

“With this unit they are going to answer calls in their neighborhood area, but they’re going to have a lot more time to spend getting to know somebody, looking at the actual problems and saying what can we do to solve this as opposed to making a report and passing it on to a detective,” said corporal Jeb Hilton, PIO for Amarillo Police Department

The problem with adding more officers to the unit is APD is experiencing staffing shortages.

“We have to have patrol officers and that’s where those officers will come from,” said Hilton. “So, once we start getting some of these academy’s that we have started graduating and getting off the field training process and getting out on their own, we’re going to start putting more people into this unit.”

With the expansion, APD will need to have another supervisor and then the officers will be put into neighborhoods that need the extra support.

“With Eastridge, we get a lot of refugees that come over and they move into that neighborhood. We have a lot of people who are coming from countries that don’t necessarily trust police officers,” said Hilton. “Our officers in that neighborhood have done a fantastic job of reaching out, hosting events and going to a bunch of different events and getting to know everybody in that neighborhood. So, it’s brought a level of trust with those people that didn’t have a whole lot when they came here.”

As for the Barrio neighborhood, crime has been decreasing every year since the officers were added into the community.

“I think their visibility is so critical for us and our residents just want a safe neighborhood. They want to be able to go out and believe that they’ll be safe,” said Teresa Kenedy, president of Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee. “That’s one of the reasons we’re adding street lamps on 10th Avenue because we want them to be well lit so they feel safe when they’re walking.”

APD says the response from the community has been great and they will be moving forward with adding more officers to the unit in April and at the end of the year once the police academy’s graduate.

“That kind of relationship is critical for our neighborhood to feel safe,” said Kenedy. “To feel like this is a secure place.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.