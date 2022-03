AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Loop 335 and North Western.

The westbound off-ramp of Loop 335 is closed at North Western.

Emergency personnel transported two people to the hospital. One person is in critical condition, and the other person has non-life threatening injuries.

Loop 335 and Western crash (KFDA)

