USDA updates income eligibility guidelines for Commodity Supplemental Food Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The USDA has updated the income eligibility guidelines for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program to help assist more low-income seniors.

According to a news release form the High Plains Food Bank, the monthly income for a household size of one has increased from $1,396 to $1,473 a month.

That means anyone who makes $1,473 or under would be eligible to be a part of the program.

“As we continue to grapple with effects of the pandemic, more and more seniors are being affected by choosing between food and other needs,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of the High Plains Food Bank. “The CSFP program provides a crucial stop gap in hunger for our seniors in the Texas Panhandle.”

Each month, the program provides a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries, valued around $70 and a two-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement their diets.

For information on applying for the program call the High Plains Food Bank at (806) 374-8562.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.