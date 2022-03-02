Who's Hiring?
Saint Francis Ministries begins serving Amarillo and Lubbock with case management services

Saint Francis Ministries has moved into Stage II of its Community-Based Care contract with the...
Saint Francis Ministries has moved into Stage II of its Community-Based Care contract with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.(Source: WSFA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saint Francis Ministries has moved into Stage II of its Community-Based Care contract with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Now, the organization is serving the Amarillo and Lubbock areas with case management services.

“We’ve been collaborating closely with DFPS to ensure a successful and effective transition to Stage II in Region 1 in the Texas Panhandle and Southern Plains,” said Vice President Cristian Garcia. “Always at the forefront of what we do is ensuring that Texas children and families receive the best care. This transition meant months of training employees who have moved over from DFPS, partnering with vendors and community stakeholders and helping families understand what to expect as we move forward.”

DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters says, “This is real, meaningful growth and change for foster care in the Panhandle that will translate into better outcomes for children and families.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

