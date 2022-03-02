Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes in Ukraine

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor opened an investigation Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said he launched the probe after 39 of the court’s member states requested an investigation, a process known as a referral.

“These referrals enable my Office to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, thereby encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person,” Khan said in a statement.

“Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
March Primary Election results for Potter and Randall counties
DPS is investigating a crash resulting in the death of an Amarillo woman in Potter County this...
Amarillo woman dead after crash in Potter County
Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Loop 335 and North...
2 injured after crash near Loop 335 and North Western
Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area
Grass fire
‘Dalmatian Fire’ in Potter County around 1167 acres, 80% contained

Latest News

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Ukraine says fire at biggest nuclear plant extinguished
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees
Parent explains what happened when a car crashed into preschool in Anderson, California.
Officer, parent explain car crashing into preschool in California
FILE - An F-35C Lightning II test aircraft taxies on the deck aboard the nuclear powered...
US Navy says crashed F-35C plane raised from South China Sea