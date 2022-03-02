Who's Hiring?
PPRC reminding homeowners of storm shelter installations ahead of severe weather season

Storm shelter businesses say they see a spike after severe weather rolls through.
Storm shelter businesses say they see a spike after severe weather rolls through.(WBRC)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (PRPC) is reminding homeowners that there are resources available to assist with installing storm shelters ahead of severe weather season.

The PRPC has received funding through FEMA to help Panhandle residents with the cost of putting a shelter in or around their home. The Panhandle Regional Residential Safe Room Rebate program will cover 50 percent of the cost, up to a maximum of $3,000, of installing a safe room in a home.

Before the shelter is installed, a resident must apply for and receive a rebate through the PRPC. The resident must also own the home where the shelter is being installed.

Shelters must be built to FEMA standards and cannot be installed in a flood hazard area.

The rebates are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

To apply for the rebate, click here.

