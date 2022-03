MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a bull hauler on fire causing FM 1060 to be temporarily closed.

According to the release, the closure is expected to be in place for around two hours.

MOORE COUNTY: FM 1060 is closed from mike markers 50 –54 due to a bull hauler on fire. Closure expected to be in place for about 2 hours. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 2, 2022

