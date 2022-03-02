Doppler Dave Tracks Near Record Warm Weather

Beautiful early March weather is in place with highs in the mid to upper 70s today along with unusually light winds. Temperatures will peak tomorrow and Friday with highs approaching 80 degrees which is very close to record territory. Winds will begin to pick up a bit tomorrow, but we anticipate a return to quite blustery weather by Friday and Saturday. The stronger wins will combine with very dry air to create a period of elevated fore danger, especially Saturday. A cold front will the arrive Sunday and begin a period of cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.