City of Amarillo repairing water main break at S. Soncy Road on Thursday

The City of Amarillo will do additional repairs on the recent water main break at 4000 S. Soncy...
The City of Amarillo will do additional repairs on the recent water main break at 4000 S. Soncy Road on Thursday.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will do additional repairs on the recent water main break at 4000 S. Soncy Road on Thursday.

The water service will be interrupted from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The following locations will have interrupted water service:

  • Pak-A-Sak
  • Remington Place Apartments
  • First Bank of Texas
  • Orange Fitness
  • Great Clips
  • Tropical Cafe’
  • Sakura Japanese Restaurant
  • Secret Place

