City of Amarillo repairing water main break at S. Soncy Road on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will do additional repairs on the recent water main break at 4000 S. Soncy Road on Thursday.

The water service will be interrupted from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The following locations will have interrupted water service:

Pak-A-Sak

Remington Place Apartments

First Bank of Texas

Orange Fitness

Great Clips

Tropical Cafe’

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

Secret Place

