City of Amarillo repairing water main break at S. Soncy Road on Thursday
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will do additional repairs on the recent water main break at 4000 S. Soncy Road on Thursday.
The water service will be interrupted from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The following locations will have interrupted water service:
- Pak-A-Sak
- Remington Place Apartments
- First Bank of Texas
- Orange Fitness
- Great Clips
- Tropical Cafe’
- Sakura Japanese Restaurant
- Secret Place
