Cactus science teacher awarded the Presidential Award

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - President Biden has announced the recipients of an award for excellence in teaching, including a science teacher from Cactus.

Lori Garrett was one of 117 teachers, or mentors who were named for a Presidential Award.

Garrett has taught at Cactus Elementary School for nine years and is planning to expand the science program to include literacy connections to the students’ homeroom classes.

“Attaining the Presidential Award verifies that I am doing the right things for my students in their science education. It proves that all of the sacrifices have been worth the time, effort, heart, and money poured into my students and their school environment. It’s all been worth it,” said Garrett.

Recipients of the award are given a certificate signed by the President, and a trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of events.

They also receive a cash award of $10 thousand.

