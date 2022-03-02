Who's Hiring?
AmTech Career Academy to hold student career fair, looking for employer booths

(KFDA)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AmTech Career Academy is looking for local employers to attend their career fair this Friday.

AmTech and Workforce Solutions Panhandle will host the career fair for AmTech Students on March 4.

Local employers are encouraged to attend the event and bring interactive booths to showcase their company and industry.

“We are excited for this event and hope this will open new doors for students who attend,” said Phillip Flores, Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

