Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘Almost’ Spring!

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thanks to more southwest winds and ample sunshine, temperatures will continue to climb, bringing March in on a very spring-like note! For your Wednesday, expect more calm winds, mostly sunny skies, and highs climbing up into the mid to upper 70s, and perhaps even 80s for the eastern Texas Panhandle. We’ll continue to see temperatures climb throughout the work week, with a slight cooling pattern beginning Sunday. The remainder of the outlook is dry for now.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
March Primary Election results for Potter and Randall counties
DPS is investigating a crash resulting in the death of an Amarillo woman in Potter County this...
Amarillo woman dead after crash in Potter County
Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Loop 335 and North...
2 injured after crash near Loop 335 and North Western
Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area
Grass fire
‘Dalmatian Fire’ in Potter County around 1167 acres, 80% contained

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Trending Cooler
Trending Cooler
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks More Warm Weather, But More Wind Also
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Extended Forecast 3-3-22