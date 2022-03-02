‘Almost’ Spring!

Thanks to more southwest winds and ample sunshine, temperatures will continue to climb, bringing March in on a very spring-like note! For your Wednesday, expect more calm winds, mostly sunny skies, and highs climbing up into the mid to upper 70s, and perhaps even 80s for the eastern Texas Panhandle. We’ll continue to see temperatures climb throughout the work week, with a slight cooling pattern beginning Sunday. The remainder of the outlook is dry for now.

