Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine

Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war with Russia, the company announced Monday. Refugees are shown here arriving in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Petr David Josek | Petr David Josek/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST
(CNN) - Airbnb is offering temporary housing to about 100,000 Ukrainians who are fleeing their country because of the Russian invasion.

The company says funding for the stays will come from Airbnb’s Refugee Fund alongside assistance from hosts.

CEO Brian Chesky is also calling on people in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania to open rooms for Ukrainians in need.

Airbnb says although this is just a short-term solution, it will work with governments to get people situated.

More than 800,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to other countries since the invasion began.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

