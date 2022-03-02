Who's Hiring?
2 men rescued after being trapped in Tenn. cave

Two Tennessee men face trespassing charges after they were rescued from a cave. (Source: WTVC, CNN)
By Christ Calcagno
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - Two men are recovering after getting lost in the caves under a mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Fire and rescue spent Wednesday morning looking for any signs of the men, eventually finding them in an abandoned train tunnel.

Gabriel Vaughn and Robby Dobos finally walked out of a tunnel underneath Lookout Mountain, after a harrowing 24 hours.

The two reunited with family and friends who waited at the base of the mountain for hours as rescuers worked to find the two 20-year-olds.

“So, there’s a gate area and in the gated area that’s the end of the cave. That’s the furthest that’s been mapped. And we went past that,” Dobos said.

The fire department said the pair had to huddle for warmth in nearly 300 feet of crawl space until help arrived.

“We do have a very big outdoor community here in Chattanooga and a lot of risk takers,” Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Chris Warren said.

Warren hopes the cave will now be secured and not accessible to any future risk-takers.

“I think it was quite obvious to everyone that everybody involved knew that they were not supposed to be there,” Warren said. “So, pick a better place. It’s probably a bit safer. And make better decisions.”

As for Vaughn and Dobos, they are grateful for everyone who helped rescue them.

“I took a lot of everybody else’s time today,” Dobos said.

Warren said Vaughn and Dobos will be facing trespassing charges.

Police said the search halted Norfolk Southern trains for hours, all the way up to Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

