Wellington man receives 5-year probation for sexual assault of a child

WELLINGTON, Texas (KFDA) - A Wellington man was placed on probation by the Judicial District Court for sexual assault of a child on Feb. 15.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Kyle Ramirez was placed on five years probation for the second degree felony offense of sexual assault of a child.

Ramirez was arrested on July 27, 2021 and was indicted on September 24, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine to Collingsworth County, $376 in court costs and complete 300 hours of community service.

If his probation is revoked, Ramirez faces up to 20 years in prison.

