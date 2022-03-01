Who's Hiring?
The State of the Union and a primary election; Texas GOP lawmakers criticize Biden’s domestic policy

The speech will come one hour after the polls are scheduled to close in the Texas primary election
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address. The speech will come one hour after the polls are scheduled to close in the Texas primary election and as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to unfold.

Several Republican congressional members from the Lone Star State are using the coinciding events to put distance between themselves and the President.

“Unfortunately, a lot of what [the administration has] done in terms of spending has caused inflation, high gas prices, high food prices and really eroding people’s standard of living,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Cornyn remains critical of the President’s efforts so far, blaming federal spending for fueling inflation and some of the administration’s domestic policy initiatives for creating government dependency.

Congress has authorized more than $5 trillion in relief spending, during both the Biden and Trump administrations.

Democrats maintain such investment is well received and critical to growing the economy, sustainably and equitably.

“All the programs are there; the programs are very popular with the American people,” said House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.)

In Texas, though, border security is dominating political advertisements and driving much of the conversation this midterm election cycle.

Congressmen Pete Sessions (R-Texas) and Roger Williams (R-Texas), who are up for reelection just as all members of the U.S. House of Representatives are, say they want to hear stronger rhetoric from the White House on the issue.

“Fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin is flooding into this country,” said Sessions.

“Our Border Patrol is overwhelmed. Our National Guard is overwhelmed,” said Williams. “It should not be the job of Texas to defend the borders. That’s the job of the administration.”

The polls will close in Texas at 7:00p.m CST. Present Biden is scheduled to deliver his speech at 8:00p.m CST.

Republicans will offer a rebuttal speech following the State of the Union address.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to deliver the GOP response.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

