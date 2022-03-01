Who's Hiring?
DPS investigating pursuit leading to crash the left 2 dead, 5 injured in Bushland

DPS is investigating a pursuit that lead to a crash resulting two people dead and five injured...
DPS is investigating a pursuit that lead to a crash resulting two people dead and five injured in Bushland yesterday afternoon.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a pursuit that lead to a crash that left two people dead and five injured in Bushland yesterday afternoon.

According to the release, the driver of the Lexus, 40-year-old Isabel Hernandez, refused to stop when a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-40 near Wildorado.

Hernandez continued to evade troopers traveling eastbound for approximately 14 miles before exiting off I-40 at Bushland Road.

A Tahoe was traveling northbound on Bushland Road and a Suburban was traveling southbound on Bushland Road, both approaching the intersection of I-40.

Upon exiting I-40, Hernandez continued eastbound on the I-40 service road, disregarding the stop sign at the intersection of Bushland Road and the I-40 service road. Hernandez crashed into the Tahoe and Suburban, traveling through the intersection.

Hernandez and the Tahoe came to rest in the intersection.

Hernandez’s Lexus rolled over multiple times, ejecting an unsecured passenger before coming to rest in the parking lot of a business southeast of the intersection.

The Toyota was stopped in the turning lane at the intersection at the time of the crash and sustained minor damage from flying debris.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Isabel Hernandez died on scene, along with 31-year-old Adriana Velasquez, who was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

24-year-old Claudio Martinez, 25-year-old Edson Velasquez and 24-year-old Cindy Martinez were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe was transported to a hospital with injuries.

The Suburban driver was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Before the Lexus exited I-40 at Bushland Road, an assisting trooper reported seeing a passenger throw a small object out the window. When the trooper returned to the area, the trooper reports finding a small bag on the ground containing suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to officials, during the process of identifying the passengers in the Lexus, it was determined the four passengers were undocumented individuals who crossed the border illegally at El Paso.

DPS officials say the undocumented individuals were then picked up from a hotel in El Paso in the early morning hours on Monday, Feb. 28, by Isabel Hernandez.

One of the undocumented individuals in the Lexus admitted to paying the driver an undisclosed amount of money to take them to the Dallas Fort Worth area.

The crash remains under investigation.

