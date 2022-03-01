Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Expects An Outbreak Of Spring Fever

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST
A warm and quiet weather pattern has developed and will last for the remainder of the week. Highs today surpassed 70 degrees in most locations and we will warm further over the next few days. Wind are quite light today and the forecast is calm through tomorrow. By the end of the week, highs near 80 with increasing dry winds will lead to some elevated fore danger across our area. The next cold front will begin affecting the area late in the weekend.

