Crews working on construction on US 60 into a ‘Super-2 highway’ in Gray County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to upgrade Highway 60 in Gray County into a Super-2 highway, starting today.

The roadway will be widened to add passing lanes, allowing faster vehicles to pass.

The project will span 12.9 miles from Tignor Street in Pampa to the Roberts County line.

The upgrades will include drainage extensions, signs, and pavement markings.

Work will begin on the eastbound side of US 60 at Rodeo Drive by the ballpark, with peeling off the existing shoulder, cutting roadway edges.

The estimated completion date for this project is Fall of 2023.

