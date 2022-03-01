Who's Hiring?
Coors Light ditches plastic 6-pack rings

Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.
Coors Light is ditching plastic for cardboard.(Molson Coors)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST
(CNN) – Coors Light is going greener in 2022.

The largest beer brand in the US announced it is getting rid of the plastic rings that hold the cans on its six-packs. They’ll be replaced with a cardboard wrap that is sustainably sourced and recyclable.

Within the next three years, Molson Coors says all of its brands, including Miller Lite and Blue Moon, will also use the same packaging.

Plastic rings have long been criticized by environmental groups who say they pose a threat to wildlife and cause pollution.

The World Economic Forum says there will be more plastic than fish in oceans worldwide by the year 2050.

Coors officials say the cardboard has received positive feedback in the countries where it is already being used.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

