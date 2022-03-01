Blood donors can participate in Kids Inc. Donor Days until March 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. Donor Days are still going strong, and donations for the competition will be accepted until March 31.

Everyone who donates blood during Kids Inc. Donor Days can vote for their favorite elementary, middle or high school in the Texas Panhandle.

There’s prize money on the line that’s been donated by several different organizations that will go to the schools that win the most votes.

Not only will some schools win money, but so will four lucky seniors who donate blood.

Every senior who donates blood will have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship.

All donors will receive a T-shirt, a free bowling pass and more.

Each week Coffee Memorial will give weekly updates so you can see where your favorite school stands in the competition.

You can vote at any blood drive the Coffee Memorial hosts until March 31st. You can also donate at the center any time and your vote will count.

For more information or on how to donate, visit Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s website.

