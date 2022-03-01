Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Blood donors can participate in Kids Inc. Donor Days until March 31

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. Donor Days are still going strong, and donations for the competition will be accepted until March 31.

Everyone who donates blood during Kids Inc. Donor Days can vote for their favorite elementary, middle or high school in the Texas Panhandle.

There’s prize money on the line that’s been donated by several different organizations that will go to the schools that win the most votes.

Not only will some schools win money, but so will four lucky seniors who donate blood.

Every senior who donates blood will have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship.

All donors will receive a T-shirt, a free bowling pass and more.

Each week Coffee Memorial will give weekly updates so you can see where your favorite school stands in the competition.

You can vote at any blood drive the Coffee Memorial hosts until March 31st. You can also donate at the center any time and your vote will count.

For more information or on how to donate, visit Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s website.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
March Primary Election results for Potter and Randall counties
DPS is investigating a crash resulting in the death of an Amarillo woman in Potter County this...
Amarillo woman dead after crash in Potter County
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary
FM 1060 SEMI FIRE
FM 1060 closed due to Semi on fire in Moore County
DPS is investigating a pursuit that lead to a crash resulting two people dead and five injured...
DPS investigating pursuit leading to crash that left 2 dead, 5 injured in Bushland

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
The City of Canyon is looking into the future to make the growing city an even better place to...
Canyon approves first Strategic Plan lasting through year 2037 to improve city
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
KFDA News at Six
West Texas A&M and Amarillo College see increase in mental health inquires for college students
Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps is recruiting students to help boost children's literacy
Amarillo ISD AmeriCorps is recruiting students to help boost children’s literacy