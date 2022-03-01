Who's Hiring?
Amarillo woman dead after crash in Potter County

DPS is investigating a crash resulting in the death of an Amarillo woman in Potter County this...
DPS is investigating a crash resulting in the death of an Amarillo woman in Potter County this morning.(Gray News, file image)
By Caleb Leslie
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting in the death of an Amarillo woman in Potter County this morning.

According to the release, at approximately 7:50 a.m. 43-year-old Keli Landers was traveling eastbound in the outside lane on US 287 when her car crossed into the inside lane off the roadway and into the center median.

Landers over corrected and rolled her vehicle. No seat belt was worn and she was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

