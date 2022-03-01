Amarillo health officials change COVID-19 reporting process for community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department has updated its COVID-19 reporting process for the Amarillo community.

The COVID-19 Report Card will now be issued each Friday and will include the COVID-19 Hospitalization Report.

Information on the new Report Card will also include:

Total and weekly case counts.

Seven-day average of new cases.

Seven-day average positivity rate.

Combined hospital report.

“Through several interactions and meetings with community members, we were able to determine what data was most important to them,” said APHD Director Casie Stoughton. “We wanted to present those numbers to the community in the simplest format possible.”

COVID-19 Reporting Updates: In order to reflect updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention... Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

