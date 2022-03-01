Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on animal cruelty case

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips on an animal cruelty case currently being investigated by APD.

Animal Welfare and Management were called to the 2500 block of N. Bolton on an abandoned female dog and her puppies on Thursday, February 24.

APD said the dogs were inside a wire kennel, covered in a purple sheet and left near a dumpster.

The responding officer found all six puppies had been killed and the mother was actively bleeding.

Officials said the puppies appeared to have been born within 24 hours of being abandoned.

The mother was taken to the shelter to be treated by a veterinarian.

Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the owner.

Anyone with informaiton on the incident is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

