1 dead, 3 injured after rollover crash near Spearman

HANSFORDS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and three people are hospitalized after a rollover crash near Spearman Monday evening.

Around 8:50 p.m., DPS officials say 30-year-old Joani Ortiz-Carrazco of Morse was driving east on SH 15 and approaching a left hand curve in the roadway.

As the car entered the curve, it traveled off the road to the south.

DPS officials say Ortiz-Carrazco abruptly swerved to the left, causing the car to skid and roll over multiple times.

Ortiz-Carrazco was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers were injured in the crash.

DPS officials say 47-year-old Raul Carrazco of Spearman, 31-year-old Daniela Guardiola of Morse, and a 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in Spearman with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

