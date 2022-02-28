Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WTAMU alumna, founder of HerHouse using platform to help women displaced in Ukraine

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M University alumna recently created a new app to help keep women safe when they travel alone.

Now, she is using her platform to try to help women displaced in Ukraine.

Tess Millhollon is the founder of HerHouse, which has just recently been approved into the app stores.

HerHouse aims to make it easy for solo women travelers to connect with background-checked hosts, giving them a safe place to stay while saving money.

Although the app is new, it has users in 15 countries.

Millhollon has decided to offer a free membership to her app for any Ukrainian women needing a safe place to stay.

“There’s just like women coming out of the woodworks wanting to offer up housing for the women who are being displaced,” she said. “So I was just like, ‘Well, the app is still small, but I do have users in Europe.’”

Millhollon said she feels this is her way to help in this time of crisis.

“It’s just super heartbreaking of course, what’s going on, and someone like me, we feel so powerless,” she said. “If I can somehow bring safe connections to women in Ukraine through my app, that would be amazing.”

For others wanting to use the app, there are memberships ranging from monthly, yearly and a lifetime option.

HerHouse is available for IOS and Android users.

Click here to learn more about the app.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a crash resulting in the death of an Amarillo woman in Potter County this...
Amarillo woman dead after crash in Potter County
KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
March Primary Election results for Potter and Randall counties
I-40 CRASH
2 dead, 5 injured after pursuit crash near I-40 and Bushland
DPS is investigating a pursuit that lead to a crash resulting two people dead and five injured...
DPS investigating pursuit leading to crash that left 2 dead, 5 injured in Bushland
One person has died and three people are hospitalized after a rollover crash near Spearman...
1 dead, 3 injured after rollover crash near Spearman

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton headed to runoff in attorney general race
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
March Primary Election results for Potter and Randall counties
The City of Canyon & WT welcome Bird Scooters to the community
City of Canyon and WT welcome Bird Scooters to the community
KFDA News at Six
Canyon ISD Cosmetology Program requests clients to help students learn