WTAMU alumna, founder of HerHouse using platform to help women displaced in Ukraine

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M University alumna recently created a new app to help keep women safe when they travel alone.

Now, she is using her platform to try to help women displaced in Ukraine.

Tess Millhollon is the founder of HerHouse, which has just recently been approved into the app stores.

HerHouse aims to make it easy for solo women travelers to connect with background-checked hosts, giving them a safe place to stay while saving money.

Although the app is new, it has users in 15 countries.

Millhollon has decided to offer a free membership to her app for any Ukrainian women needing a safe place to stay.

“There’s just like women coming out of the woodworks wanting to offer up housing for the women who are being displaced,” she said. “So I was just like, ‘Well, the app is still small, but I do have users in Europe.’”

Millhollon said she feels this is her way to help in this time of crisis.

“It’s just super heartbreaking of course, what’s going on, and someone like me, we feel so powerless,” she said. “If I can somehow bring safe connections to women in Ukraine through my app, that would be amazing.”

For others wanting to use the app, there are memberships ranging from monthly, yearly and a lifetime option.

HerHouse is available for IOS and Android users.

