Voting locations in Potter and Randall counties for March Primary

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a list of voting locations for Potter and Randall County for the March Primary Elections.

In Potter and Randall counties, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Potter County Voting Locations

  • Amarillo Auto Supply and Off Road - 3601 East Amarillo Boulevard
  • Bushland Fire Station Station #1 - 17600 Indian Hill Road
  • Casey Carpet One - 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
  • Chaparral Hills Church - 4000 West Cherry
  • Cornerstone Outreach - 111 North Buchanan
  • Diversity Church - 5631 Pavillard
  • Don Harrington Discovery Center - 1200 Streit Drive
  • Highland Park ISD Administration Building - 15300 East Amarillo0 Boulevard
  • Hillside Christian Church Northwest - 600 Tascosa Road
  • Kids, Inc. - 2201 SE 27th
  • Pride Home Center - 3503 NE 24th
  • Santa Fe Building - 900 South Polk Street
  • Trinity Baptist Church - 1601 I-40 West
  • United Citizens Forum - 901 N. Hayden
  • Valle de Oro Fire station - 23801 Ranch To Market 1061
  • Wesley Community Center - 1615 S. Roberts

Randall County Voting Centers

  • Arena of Life Church - 8827 S. Washington
  • Journey Church - 9711 FM 2186
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 E. 34th
  • Arden Road Baptist - 6701 Arden Road
  • Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Blvd
  • Central Baptist Church - 1601 SW 58th
  • Ascension Academy - 9301 Ascension Parkway
  • Oasis Southwest Baptist Church - 8201 Canyon Drive
  • Southwest Church of Christ - 4515 Cornell
  • Randall County Annex - 4320 S. Western
  • Redeemer Christian Church - 3701 S. Soncy
  • The Summit - 2008 12th Avenue
  • Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W. 45ht Ave.
  • Coulter Road Baptist Church - 4108 S. Coulter
  • Freedom Fellowship Church - 55 Hunsley Road
  • Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center - 4111 S. Georgia

