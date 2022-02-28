Voting locations in Potter and Randall counties for March Primary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a list of voting locations for Potter and Randall County for the March Primary Elections.

In Potter and Randall counties, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Amarillo Auto Supply and Off Road - 3601 East Amarillo Boulevard

Bushland Fire Station Station #1 - 17600 Indian Hill Road

Casey Carpet One - 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road

Chaparral Hills Church - 4000 West Cherry

Cornerstone Outreach - 111 North Buchanan

Diversity Church - 5631 Pavillard

Don Harrington Discovery Center - 1200 Streit Drive

Highland Park ISD Administration Building - 15300 East Amarillo0 Boulevard

Hillside Christian Church Northwest - 600 Tascosa Road

Kids, Inc. - 2201 SE 27th

Pride Home Center - 3503 NE 24th

Santa Fe Building - 900 South Polk Street

Trinity Baptist Church - 1601 I-40 West

United Citizens Forum - 901 N. Hayden

Valle de Oro Fire station - 23801 Ranch To Market 1061

Wesley Community Center - 1615 S. Roberts

Arena of Life Church - 8827 S. Washington

Journey Church - 9711 FM 2186

Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 E. 34th

Arden Road Baptist - 6701 Arden Road

Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Blvd

Central Baptist Church - 1601 SW 58th

Ascension Academy - 9301 Ascension Parkway

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church - 8201 Canyon Drive

Southwest Church of Christ - 4515 Cornell

Randall County Annex - 4320 S. Western

Redeemer Christian Church - 3701 S. Soncy

The Summit - 2008 12th Avenue

Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W. 45ht Ave.

Coulter Road Baptist Church - 4108 S. Coulter

Freedom Fellowship Church - 55 Hunsley Road

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center - 4111 S. Georgia

