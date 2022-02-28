Voting locations in Potter and Randall counties for March Primary
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a list of voting locations for Potter and Randall County for the March Primary Elections.
In Potter and Randall counties, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Potter County Voting Locations
- Amarillo Auto Supply and Off Road - 3601 East Amarillo Boulevard
- Bushland Fire Station Station #1 - 17600 Indian Hill Road
- Casey Carpet One - 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
- Chaparral Hills Church - 4000 West Cherry
- Cornerstone Outreach - 111 North Buchanan
- Diversity Church - 5631 Pavillard
- Don Harrington Discovery Center - 1200 Streit Drive
- Highland Park ISD Administration Building - 15300 East Amarillo0 Boulevard
- Hillside Christian Church Northwest - 600 Tascosa Road
- Kids, Inc. - 2201 SE 27th
- Pride Home Center - 3503 NE 24th
- Santa Fe Building - 900 South Polk Street
- Trinity Baptist Church - 1601 I-40 West
- United Citizens Forum - 901 N. Hayden
- Valle de Oro Fire station - 23801 Ranch To Market 1061
- Wesley Community Center - 1615 S. Roberts
Randall County Voting Centers
- Arena of Life Church - 8827 S. Washington
- Journey Church - 9711 FM 2186
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 E. 34th
- Arden Road Baptist - 6701 Arden Road
- Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Blvd
- Central Baptist Church - 1601 SW 58th
- Ascension Academy - 9301 Ascension Parkway
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church - 8201 Canyon Drive
- Southwest Church of Christ - 4515 Cornell
- Randall County Annex - 4320 S. Western
- Redeemer Christian Church - 3701 S. Soncy
- The Summit - 2008 12th Avenue
- Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W. 45ht Ave.
- Coulter Road Baptist Church - 4108 S. Coulter
- Freedom Fellowship Church - 55 Hunsley Road
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center - 4111 S. Georgia
