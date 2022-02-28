Who's Hiring?
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Randall County Fire Department conducting prescribed burn at Buffalo Lake

A burn crew monitors a prescribed burn intended to improve habitats for native plants and...
A burn crew monitors a prescribed burn intended to improve habitats for native plants and animals while reducing the risk of out-of-control wildfires.(National Ranching Heritage Center)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with support form the Randal County Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Buffalo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Umbarger.

Around 970 acres have been prepared for the burn.

Smoke could cross the roadways in areas of FM 168 south of U.S. 60 and FM 1714, east of FM 168.

Drivers should use caution in the areas and be prepared for temporary road closures if smoke becomes a problem across roadways.

While Randall County is under a burn ban, the area being burned is on federal property and exempt from this order.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

