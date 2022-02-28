Child dies after ‘accidental’ house fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a child has died after a house fire in Amarillo on Sunday.

Amarillo firefighters were sent at 7:47 a.m. to 1410 N. Lincoln on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the home with no fire showing but a resident was standing in the driving waving firefighters inside.

Crews found a four-year-old victim in the backyard with CPR in progress.

A second crew assisted with medical care and the other crew began a search of the home.

No active fire was found, and officials said it appeared the fire had mostly burned itself out prior to AFD’s arrival.

The child was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and ruled the fire accidental, related to a gas stove used to heat the home.

The heat from the stovetop caused the cabinets above it to catch on fire and fill the home with smoke.

The home received series fire damage and still had a large amount of smoke when firefighters arrived.

AFD urges people not to use an oven to heat their home and put anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.

