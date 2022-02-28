Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of an Amarillo business on Thursday, February 17.

The suspect entered a store near S. Western Street and 34th Avenue, pointed a revolver at an employee and demanded money.

Witnesses say the suspect then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

APD said the suspect was captured on video leaving the scene.

Those with information on the suspect’s identity or those with information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Robbery Suspect - 2/28/22 On Thursday February 17th, APD officers were... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Monday, February 28, 2022

