Ukrainian cat café stays open despite Russian invasion

The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the...
The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the Russian invasion.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Ukrainian people are brave, and so are their cats.

That’s what one family in Lviv, Ukraine is saying.

As Russian forces inch closer to the country’s capital, many restaurants and businesses have closed their doors. But the owners of a cat café say they are not leaving Ukraine.

The family-owned business houses 20 cats. Some are fluffy, some are hairless and they come in all shapes and sizes.

The friendly felines can be seen taking naps and living out their nine lives, as though it were just another day in Ukraine.

Despite the ongoing threat from Russia, the owner and his wife say they will remain in Lviv because they love their country and their pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

