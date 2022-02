After a super chilly week, we are finally starting a warming trend this afternoon. Highs will still be cool and below average into the mid 40s. However, we’ll see light winds and clear skies. Winds this evening will switch from a NW wind to a southerly wind ushering in warmer air. Tomorrow will be much warmer with highs in the upper 50s!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.