Panhandle prepares for ‘The People’s Convoy’ supporters to pass through I-40, heading to D.C.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thousands of truckers and citizens calling themselves ‘The People’s Convoy’ are making their way to Washington D.C. and will be travelling right through Amarillo.

A group of American truckers began a cross-country drive in California that will work its way East to the Nation’s capitol, to protest COVID-19 restrictions and other freedoms, inspired by the recent protests seen in Canada.

Several groups in Amarillo have plans to welcome the truckers as they pass through.

“We just want to give them the biggest support that we can, as many people to show them they are supported it’s kind of a historic event and it’s kind of neat its coming right through town,” said Crystal Venters, Amarillo resident.

Tyler Lee from North Carolina who is running for U.S. Congress decided to stand with the truckers and join the convoy.

“Every overpass since we’ve started I’ve driven nearly 900 miles, every overpass has hundreds of people waving flags, have banners and signs, we go to restaurants and people come and hug us and cry it just incredible to see the support and the hope we’re giving people in these darker times and this convoy is for them,” said Lee.

Amarillo is also supporting the truckers through donations.

One Amarillo resident collected food and drove all the way to the TX/NM state line Friday night to drop the donations off, as truckers arrived in the Lone Star State.

“I just wanted to support them and do whatever I could to help, I can’t feed a thousand truckers, but I know a thousand people who might be able to feed one,” said Kimmi McCarrell.

Some other donation drives will be happening Saturday morning.

Porch Swing Kettle Corn will be collecting at the Olive Garden on I-40 between 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Donations will also be collected at The Amarillo Travel Information Center at I-40 and Airport Blvd between 8 to 9:30 a.m.

The Amarillo Police Department is also gearing up in regards to safety.

“Our main goal is just to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible, while still allowing this group to express their rights to protest.,”

Sgt. Burr says extra patrols will be out and DPS will also be out on the interstate.

“We want it to be safe for everybody that is involved and we also want it to be safe for those people just trying to go about their daily business, we want to make sure this is successful on both sides,” said Sgt. Burr, APD.

Groups are saying the estimated time of arrival in Amarillo is 9:05 a.m., but it is recommended to show up at least an hour prior.

They will be setting up at a couple different overpasses on I-40:

I-40 Overpass at S Avondale St/Olsen Blvd with parking at 5005 I-40

I-40 Overpass at Airport Blvd with parking at 9700 I-40

I-40 Overpass at Bell St with parking at 2200 Bell

Panhandle Texans for Medical Choice provided an estimate of arrival times throughout the Panhandle for Saturday morning:

Glenrio, Texas (New Mexico/Texas Border) – 8 a.m. (Departure)

Adrian, Texas – 8:24 a.m.

Vega, Texas – 8:32 a.m.

Wildorado, Texas – 8:43 a.m.

Bushland, Texas – 8:50 a.m.

Amarillo, Texas – 9:05 a.m.

Groom, Texas – 9:38 a.m.

McLean, Texas – 10:03 a.m.

Shamrock, Texas – 10:20 a.m.

Benonine, Texas (Texas/Oklahoma Border) – 10:32 a.m.

For more information on Saturday’s events the groups invite you to join their Facebook groups:

