Hoops Madness Area boys basketball

Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UIL high school boys Area Championships send many teams to the Regional Quarterfinals including a season rematch between 5A No. 4 Amarillo High and Randall, which will take place next week.
AREA CHAMPIONSHIPS BOYS FRIDAY PLAYOFF SCORES
5A
Canutillo 22, Amarillo High 41
Randall 44, El Paso Andress 41
El Paso Chapin 57, Tascosa 53
El Paso Parkland 57, Palo Duro 89
4A
Hereford 59, Andrews 35
Dumas 71, San Elizario 54
3A
Tulia 84, Tornilla 72
2A
Clarendon 86, Vega 65
Gruver 61, Farwell 55
New Deal 56, Stratford 41
Wellington 54, Olton 71
1A
Wildorado 62, Booker 59 (Mustangs will play Texline in the Regional Quarterfinals)
Silverton 38, Springlake-Earth 61
