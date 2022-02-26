Who's Hiring?
Hoops Madness Area boys basketball

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UIL high school boys Area Championships send many teams to the Regional Quarterfinals including a season rematch between 5A No. 4 Amarillo High and Randall, which will take place next week.

AREA CHAMPIONSHIPS BOYS FRIDAY PLAYOFF SCORES

5A

Canutillo 22, Amarillo High 41

Randall 44, El Paso Andress 41

El Paso Chapin 57, Tascosa 53

El Paso Parkland 57, Palo Duro 89

4A

Hereford 59, Andrews 35

Dumas 71, San Elizario 54

3A

Tulia 84, Tornilla 72

2A

Clarendon 86, Vega 65

Gruver 61, Farwell 55

New Deal 56, Stratford 41

Wellington 54, Olton 71

1A

Wildorado 62, Booker 59 (Mustangs will play Texline in the Regional Quarterfinals)

Silverton 38, Springlake-Earth 61

