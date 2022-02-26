Hoops Madness Area boys basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UIL high school boys Area Championships send many teams to the Regional Quarterfinals including a season rematch between 5A No. 4 Amarillo High and Randall, which will take place next week.

AREA CHAMPIONSHIPS BOYS FRIDAY PLAYOFF SCORES

5A

Canutillo 22, Amarillo High 41

Randall 44, El Paso Andress 41

El Paso Chapin 57, Tascosa 53

El Paso Parkland 57, Palo Duro 89

4A

Hereford 59, Andrews 35

Dumas 71, San Elizario 54

3A

Tulia 84, Tornilla 72

2A

Clarendon 86, Vega 65

Gruver 61, Farwell 55

New Deal 56, Stratford 41

Wellington 54, Olton 71

1A

Wildorado 62, Booker 59 (Mustangs will play Texline in the Regional Quarterfinals)

Silverton 38, Springlake-Earth 61

Hereford Basketball defeats the Andrews Mustangs 59-35 and are Area Champions!! 🏆 #GoHerd pic.twitter.com/GdJ8px9mKn — Hereford ISD (@HerefordISD) February 26, 2022

Congratulations to Senior Captains Cristian Kelso and Johnny Reynaga! They each eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark in tonight’s Area Round Championship win over San Elizario. Super proud of these guys! #TrustTheProcess@DISD_Athletics @DumasDemonStats @dhs_together pic.twitter.com/IU21hSh0nw — Dumas Demon Basketball (@Demon_Hoops) February 26, 2022

Found a way! Battled through adversity and tough shots and did enough to win! That’s what it all about! Proud of our guys!

Wildorado 62

Booker 59

27-7@hoopinsider @PressPassSports pic.twitter.com/R9dGQXUI8M — Connor Copley (@connor_copley) February 26, 2022

AHS Boys Varsity with a win against Canutillo Eagles 41-22 for Area. On to 5A Region 1 Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/vn6LlJXv1b — Amarillo Basketball (@_AHSBASKETBALL) February 26, 2022

KJ Thomas has already broken the single season 3 point record, but he now holds the Randall High School single season scoring record, set by Keenan Hooker in the 2000-2001 season, with 770 points! @CanyonAthDept @lancelahnert @KaleSteed @PressPassSports @hoopinsider @GASOBlue pic.twitter.com/ngjQUUvbTW — Randall Basketball (@RandallRaiderBB) February 26, 2022

Area champs! Held off a tough, tough Farwell team in the 4th for the 61-55 win! @colt_millsap15 led the way with 19 followed by Jefferson Weaver with 18! @PressPassSports @NC10_Sports @Tabchoops @hoopinsider pic.twitter.com/DoKjT0dPmh — Gruver Houndball (@gruverhoundball) February 26, 2022

