Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in multiple deaths

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash that involves multiple deaths on Highway 87 this evening.

According to the release, Highway 87 is currently shut down due to a major crash near Dumas.

TxDOT says due to the crash, the highway is closed on both directions around six miles east of Hartley County and for travelers to avoid the area.

⚠️🚨 HARTLEY COUNTY: A wreck has US 87 closed in both directions about 6 miles east of Hartley. Road will be closed from Hartley to FM 3138 for several hours. Please avoid this area and find alternate routes. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) February 26, 2022

The release states that it does involve multiple deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hwy 87 between Hartley and Dumas is shut down for a while due to a major accident. Please slow down!!! This wreck is... Posted by Hartley County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 25, 2022

