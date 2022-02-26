Canyon ISD gets new app to promote efficiency and safety at bus stops

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students walk to catch the bus to go to and from school each day Canyon ISD serves nearly 11,000 students, one third of them take the yellow limousine.

“Since we transport that many students anytime we have a situation that may affect several routes that could be potentially hundreds of phone calls that we have to make,” Caleb Hidalgo, director of transportation at Canyon ISD.

To prevent the district’s two dispatchers from dealing with waves of calls the district is going high tech to improve service purchasing an app called “Here Come’s the Bus” to improve communication.

“We’ve had to divide it up between not only the dispatchers, but the supervisors will step in as well and help make some of these phone calls,” said Hidalgo. “We do make our best effort to get the information out as quickly as we can, but the app would be instantaneous.”

According to the company, schools across the country use the app so parents can track the bus on it’s route.

They can do it by phone, computer, or tablet.

With the push notification, families don’t have to leave their children waiting for an extended amount of time knowing the bus is on the way.

“Like on some of these days where the weather is freezing cold, they won’t have to wait at the bus stop,” said Hidalgo.

The new app is an upgrade from the bus line old communication system saving the district money.

“The cost is effectively around $40 per bus per month so that works out to a little over $38,000 annually, and that’s actually savings of over $15,000 over what we’ve been using,” said Hidalgo.

The new app will go online for Canyon ISD in the fall.

