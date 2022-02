Amarillo High, Canadian, Wellington, Gruver and Valley advance to the Regional Finals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL Regional Semifinals sends Amarillo High, Canadian, Wellington, Gruver and Valley to the high school girls basketball Regional Finals.

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL GIRLS FRIDAY PLAYOFF SCORES

5A

Amarillo High 73, Mansfield Timberview 50

*Regional Final on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Lake Davis in the Kay Yeager Coliseum, Wichita Falls

4A

Canyon 42, Argyle 44

3A

Jim Ned 32, Canadian 37

*Regional Final on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Idalou in The Tiger Pit, Frenship High School

2A

New Home 44, Gruver 47 (Overtime)

Ropes 22, Wellington 40

*Regional Final on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Texan Dome, South Plains College, Levelland

1A

Nazareth 28, Sands 46

Valley 55, Borden County 47

*Regional Final on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Texan Dome, South Plains College, Levelland

Lady Rocket defense held the Lady Eagles to just five second half points winning the regional semi-final game by a final score of 40 to 22. Lady Rockets will play in the regional final for the second straight year tomorrow at 3:30pm for a chance to advance to the state tournament pic.twitter.com/bJpCbUa6VI — Greg Proffitt (@LCProffitt) February 26, 2022

