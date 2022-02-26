Who's Hiring?
4 people dead, including 2 children after head-on collision on US 87 in Hartley County

DPS are investigating a crash on US 87 resulting four people dead, including two children in...
DPS are investigating a crash on US 87 resulting four people dead, including two children in Hartley County yesterday evening.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash on US 87 resulting four people dead, including two children in Hartley County yesterday evening.

According to the release, the driver of the Honda, 33-year-old Maurice Jefferson was traveling west on US 87 along with a passenger and two children while a Tahoe was traveling east on US 87.

For unknown reasons, Jefferson veered into the eastbound lane in the path of the Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe attempted to avoid the collision by steering the vehicle to the left.

Jefferson attempted to avoid the collision by steering the vehicle back into the westbound lane, resulting in a head on collision.

Maurice Jefferson died on scene including a 11-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

The passenger in the Honda was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

62-year-old Diana Segura who was the passenger in the Tahoe, died on scene.

The driver of the Tahoe was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

