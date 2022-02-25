West Texas A&M sweeps Texas A&M Kingsville, Lady Buffs lead Lone Star Conference

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M swept Texas A&M Kingsville on Thursday in the First United Bank Center. The Lady Buffs won 86-60 and the men won 87-78. Now the women are sitting number one in the Lone Star Conference.

The Lady Buffs were led by point guard Zamorye Roberts. Last year she played under head coach Josh Prock at Eastern New Mexico. They both transferred to WT together and Thursday night Roberts reached the 1,000 point club milestone.

The Lady Buffs close out the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. looking to clinch the program’s 18th Lone Star Conference Championship. WT welcomes the Texas A&M International Dustdevils to the First United Bank Center. The Lady Buffs are celebrating Senior Day in Canyon.

