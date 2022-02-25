Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

West Texas A&M sweeps Texas A&M Kingsville, Lady Buffs lead Lone Star Conference

Zam Roberts reaches 1,000 career point club
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M swept Texas A&M Kingsville on Thursday in the First United Bank Center. The Lady Buffs won 86-60 and the men won 87-78. Now the women are sitting number one in the Lone Star Conference.

The Lady Buffs were led by point guard Zamorye Roberts. Last year she played under head coach Josh Prock at Eastern New Mexico. They both transferred to WT together and Thursday night Roberts reached the 1,000 point club milestone.

The Lady Buffs close out the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. looking to clinch the program’s 18th Lone Star Conference Championship. WT welcomes the Texas A&M International Dustdevils to the First United Bank Center. The Lady Buffs are celebrating Senior Day in Canyon.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa Verda shooting
Suspect arrested after 13-year-old girl dies from shooting on Mesa Verde Drive
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
Amarillo police find car involved in hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized
First Alert All Clear
ALL CLEAR: Warming Pattern Coming
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
Twins born at UMC on 2-22-22
Twosday Twins Heading Home 2 Dimmitt

Latest News

Thursday night’s Area round of high school boys basketball playoffs sent four Panhandle teams...
Texline, Nazareth, Canyon and Bushland win Area playoffs
The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild put on a performance for both West Texas A&M men and women’s...
Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild invites athletes to join basketball team
TPSN Sports Network
Stream local high school basketball and soccer with TPSN and NewsChannel 10
VIDEO: West Texas A&M sweeps Texas A&M Kingsville, Lady Buffs lead Lone Star Conference