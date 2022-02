AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thursday night’s Area round of high school boys basketball playoffs sent four Panhandle teams on to the Regional Quarterfinals, Texline, Nazareth, Canyon and Bushland.

THURSDAY AREA SCORES

4A

Canyon 52, Seminole 37

3A

Dimmitt 30, Abernathy 56

Bushland 73, Alpine 37

1A

Texline 97, Hedley 42

Valley 49, Nazareth 57

Area Champs 🏆

Texline fans in full force!! pic.twitter.com/Ou9zLbeHA5 — coby beckner (@cobybeckner) February 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.