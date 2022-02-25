Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild invites athletes to join basketball team

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild put on a performance for both West Texas A&M men and women’s basketball halftime shows. The PDSG wants other Down Syndrome athletes to know they are welcome to join their team.

Joe Garcia on the white jersey team made the lone bucket during the Lady Buffs halftime break.

