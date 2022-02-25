Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild invites athletes to join basketball team

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild put on a performance for both West Texas A&M men and women’s basketball halftime shows. The PDSG wants other Down Syndrome athletes to know they are welcome to join their team.

Joe Garcia on the white jersey team made the lone bucket during the Lady Buffs halftime break.

We are grateful for a new partnership with Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild, which has endowed a new scholarship for #WTAMU students who will work with area residents with intellectual disabilities. Thank you for supporting our community & students! #GoBuffshttps://t.co/68fu4xEYPi pic.twitter.com/kyScWGkYrx — WTAMU (@wtamu) November 3, 2021

