GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares what improvements will be made for our parks in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Most people in our area are ready for warmer weather to return so they can spend a little more time outdoors.

For many families that means enjoying time at a city park. Many of which may see improvements soon.

It was cold this morning. But I spent some time at the park playing catch today with our city’s mayor.

We shared memories of fun growing up playing in parks.

“My favorite equipment was always the swing. I just love being able to go as high as I possibly could. It’s quiet people couldn’t bother you maybe I should swing more often,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “I think parks bring joy to people. And I think being outdoors in the sunshine is good for our kids. So I have a lot of hope about deploying this million dollars of investment into our parks. Because I think we’re investing it into our kids and into our families.”

The city is acting on the wishes of its residents to improve Park facility.

“Last summer, the city council held a meeting, a community engagement meeting about parks, because we were hearing some dissatisfaction from citizens about the state of our parks, the maintenance of our parks,” said Mayor Nelson. “And we were blown away with the attendance at that meeting. And what we heard is that our parks have needs that are currently our city’s not meeting.”

As a result, the decision has been made to allocate funding to improve 10 different city parks.

“Some parks are their equipment may be about $125,000. And some of them may be about 175,000. But we’re spending about a million and a half dollars on on new park equipment. And I think that’s what the citizens wanted to see here in town. And so that’s what we’re trying to provide for.,” said Eddie Sauer, Amarillo City council member.

Each park will receive a unique upgrade and design.

“They’re having designs, and they’re designing it based upon each one of the parks. You know, and like here at El Alamo, I believe this is considered one of the regional parks. So it may its equipment’s going to look different than maybe one of the smaller parks that you’d see it the other ones,” said Eddie Sauer.

“Some families, especially those lower social economic families in our city, they rely more on parks than some of us may realize. They live in smaller houses. And so if they want to do a birthday party or they want to have a get together, maybe their house is not, you know, available to do that,” said Mayer Nelson. “But the park is and that’s a wonderful story to hear someone in their 60′s say, I played at that park as a kid and I have decades of memories there. And I want my kids and my grand-kids to have the same opportunity to have and make those memories.”

The city helps to launch the improvement projects this year.

“Maybe by the end of the summer. But for sure by the beginning of next summer we should have all of those should be in place,” said Eddie Sauer.

Hopefully people visiting the parks will have warmer weather to enjoy soon as well.

Brand new equipment going in, so kids and families and even our city’s mayor can enjoy city parks for a long time to come.

That’s some good news.

This doesn’t happen every day - I played catch with the mayor. It’s part of my Good News story about city parks that will air tonight. Posted by Doppler Dave Oliver KFDA on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.