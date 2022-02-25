Friday’s Forecast: AM Freezing Fog, Chilly Afternoon

Freezing fog will be possible during the early morning hours primarily along and S of I-40 leading to a few slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces! You’ll want to use caution and give yourself extra time during the morning commute. Skies will be mostly cloudy until the mid afternoon with chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s with winds from the S at 15-25mph. Good news is, we’ll begin rapidly warming up over the weekend!

