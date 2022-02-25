Dead body found in abandoned vehicle near Dumas

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has found a dead body in an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 287 near Dumas Tuesday evening.

According to officials, on Tuesday February 22, at approximately 6:50 p.m., a deputy discovered a dead man, in an abandoned vehicle near Dumas on U.S. 287.

The man was identified as Zachary Arthur Gosselin.

The body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

