Structure fire explosion, multiple vehicles on fire near South Garfield

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a structure fire involving a explosion and multiple vehicles on fire near South Garfield this afternoon.

According to the release, at around 12:20 p.m. crews arrived to find a workshop and multiple vehicles fully involved in fire.

The release says, firefighters were pulling hoselines off the trucks, when an explosion occurred on the south side of the workshop.

Fire crews quickly got water on the fire and began cooling down the interior while extinguishing the cars.

The fire was brought under control by 1:09 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to the release, workers had been using a cutting torch in the workshop prior to going to lunch.

Another employee noticed the smoke and called 911.

It is believed that the acetylene torch is what caused the explosion.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is still on scene investigating.

South Garfield Fire
South Garfield Fire(AFD)

