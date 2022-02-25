Crews extinguish house fire in north Amarillo
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a house fire in north Amarillo last night.
AFD responded at 9:48 p.m. to the home at NW 10th Avenue and Madison Street.
The home was “heavily involved” with fire upon arrival, and fire crews conducted a search for occupants.
No occupants were found inside.
Officials said the fire was brought under control at 10:14 p.m. and the Amarillo Fire Marshal Office has responded to investigate.
