Crews extinguish house fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a house fire in north Amarillo last night.

AFD responded at 9:48 p.m. to the home at NW 10th Avenue and Madison Street.

The home was “heavily involved” with fire upon arrival, and fire crews conducted a search for occupants.

No occupants were found inside.

Officials said the fire was brought under control at 10:14 p.m. and the Amarillo Fire Marshal Office has responded to investigate.

