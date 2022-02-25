Who's Hiring?
Crews extinguish house fire in north Amarillo

Photo taken from the scene of the fire
Photo taken from the scene of the fire(AFD)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a house fire in north Amarillo last night.

AFD responded at 9:48 p.m. to the home at NW 10th Avenue and Madison Street.

The home was “heavily involved” with fire upon arrival, and fire crews conducted a search for occupants.

No occupants were found inside.

Officials said the fire was brought under control at 10:14 p.m. and the Amarillo Fire Marshal Office has responded to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

